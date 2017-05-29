Tennis

Garbine Muguruza starts French Open title defense with a win

Jon Wertheim
2 hours ago

On Sunday, the top seed Angelique Kerber was shown the egress against a tricky former top ten player, Ekaterina Makarova. With the women’s draw suffused with even more “wide-openness,” the defending champ, Garbine Muguruza kicked off action on the Big Court against…a tricky former top 10 player. But unlike Kerber, Muguruza held her nerve, her serve and her authority, handling Francesca Schiavone in straight sets. One of the marks of a champion: simplifying potentially tricky matches. Muruguza did that on Monday.

