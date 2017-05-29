On Sunday, the top seed Angelique Kerber was shown the egress against a tricky former top ten player, Ekaterina Makarova. With the women’s draw suffused with even more “wide-openness,” the defending champ, Garbine Muguruza kicked off action on the Big Court against…a tricky former top 10 player. But unlike Kerber, Muguruza held her nerve, her serve and her authority, handling Francesca Schiavone in straight sets. One of the marks of a champion: simplifying potentially tricky matches. Muruguza did that on Monday.