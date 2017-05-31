All hail the king. Inasmuch as Rafael Nadal’s 2017 French Open is shaping up as a seven-episode arc, Wednesday's show featured little drama or suspense.

Playing typically peerless clay tennis, Nadal practically pushed his pitiable opponent, Robin Haase, into a different arrondissement with his heavy strokes. He served well, never facing a break point. (“On this surface, he could hold serve serving underhanded,” says Jim Courier.)

He slugged away accuracy. He came to the net. He won 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 in a match that was not as close as an already lopsided score would indicate. Next up: Georgia’s Nikoloz Basilashvili.