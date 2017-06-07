Tennis

Stan Wawrinka quietly advances to French Open semifinals without dropping a set

Jon Wertheim
an hour ago

Tennis players don’t make physical contact until they shake hands after the final point. But that doesn’t they can't inflict pain on the opponent.

Stan Wawrinka again brought his brutal, physical tennis to bear on Wednesday. Running his man from one corner to the other, pinning him deep behind the baseline, Wawrinka punished Marin Cilic, who is likely sitting dazedly in an ice bath as you read this. We’ve been talking for the last ten days about Rafael Nadal’s dizzyingly high level of play here. But Wawrinka isn’t far behind. He has yet to drop a set and he’s won 17 of his last 18 matches at Roland Garros. And you get the feeling he still has some more body blows to unload.

Snapshots from the French Open quarterfinals

Caroline Wozniacki
CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP/Getty Images
Timea Bacsinszky
Julian Finney/Getty Images
Julian Finney/Getty Images
Kristina Mladenovic
Adam Pretty/Getty Images
Timea Bacsinszky
Adam Pretty/Getty Images
Jelena Ostapenko
Ian MacNicol/Getty Images
Rafael Nadal
Julian Finney/Getty Images
Pablo Carreno Busta
Julian Finney/Getty Images
Pablo Carreno Busta
Adam Pretty/Getty Images
Rafael Nadal
Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images
Dominic Thiem
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
Novak Djokovic
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
Dominic Thiem
Adam Pretty/Getty Images
Novak Djokovic, Dominic Thiem
Adam Pretty/Getty Images
Simona Halep
Adam Pretty/Getty Images
Simona Halep
Adam Pretty/Getty Images
Simona Halep
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
Caroline Garcia, Karolina Pliskova
Adam Pretty/Getty Images
Carolina Garcia
Adam Pretty/Getty Images
Carolina Garcia
Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images
Karolina Pliskova
Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images
Elina Svitolina
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
Kei Nishikori
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
Stan Wawrinka
Adam Pretty/Getty Images
Marin Cilic
Adam Pretty/Getty Images
Andy Murray
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
Andy Murray
Julian Finney/Getty Images
Andy Murray
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
French Open 2017 quarterfinals
1 28
Close
expandIcon
1 28
Close
