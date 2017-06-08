Tennis

Beyond the Baseline Podcast: James Blake on Novak Djokovic, 2017 French Open

Jon Wertheim
an hour ago

On the Beyond the Baseline Podcast, Sports Illustrated executive editor, Tennis Channel commentator and host Jon Wertheim takes fans between the lines with tennis commentary and exclusive interviews with the top players and newsmakers on the ATP and WTA tours.

On this week's episode, Wertheim talks with fellow Tennis Channel commentator and former player James Blake about the top storylines of the tournament, as the French Open heads into the final weekend. Wertheim and Blake talk about one of the biggest stories at the tournament: Novak Djokovic, his loss to Dominic Thiem and overall decline in his game in recent months. Blake discusses what he would do as Djokovic's coach, if he thinks the Serb should take a break or move ahead with the season and play Wimbledon, why his mentality is a big part of the issue and more. 

• MORE BEYOND THE BASELINE: Jake Agna | Arantxa Sanchez Vicario

Also on the podcast, Blake also talks about his career and how he dealt with re-igniting the fire and desire to play tennis during his own professional career.  

Listen below and subscribe to the podcast on iTunes or on Stitcher.

Check back next week for another episode of Beyond the Baseline.

 
