On this week's episode, Wertheim talks with fellow Tennis Channel commentator and former player James Blake about the top storylines of the tournament, as the French Open heads into the final weekend. Wertheim and Blake talk about one of the biggest stories at the tournament: Novak Djokovic, his loss to Dominic Thiem and overall decline in his game in recent months. Blake discusses what he would do as Djokovic's coach, if he thinks the Serb should take a break or move ahead with the season and play Wimbledon, why his mentality is a big part of the issue and more.

Also on the podcast, Blake also talks about his career and how he dealt with re-igniting the fire and desire to play tennis during his own professional career.

