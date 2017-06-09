Tennis

How to watch the French Open: Men's semifinals TV channel, live stream, schedule

Tennis
Novak Djokovic stunned by Dominic Thiem in French Open quarterfinals
Stanley Kay
38 minutes ago

The 2017 French Open men's semifinals will take place on Friday at Roland Garros. 

In one semifinal, No. 1 seed Andy Murray will meet No. 3 Stan Wawrinka, while No. 4 Rafael Nadal will face No. 6 Dominic Thiem in the second semifinal. 

Murray is aiming to return to the final for the second consecutive year. The top–ranked player on the ATP tour has yet to win a French Open title. Wawrinka won the tournament in 2015. 

Nadal has a record 10th Roland Garros title in his sights. The Spaniard has blown past the competition so far and is the clear favorite to win the tournament entering this weekend. Thiem is playing in his first Grand Slam semifinal after beating No. 2 Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinal. 

See how to watch Friday's matches below. 

Andy Murray vs. Stan Wawrinka

Time: 6:45 a.m. ET

TV channel: Tennis Channel

Live stream: Tennis Channel Everywhere

Rafael Nadal vs. Dominic Thiem

Time: 11 a.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Live stream: Watch online with Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven–day trial. 

