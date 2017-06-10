The transition from clay to grass is always the most abrupt and jarring changeover of the tennis circuit. But this year, it will be especially so.

Wimbledon begins in 23 days and it will scarcely be recognizable from the French Open. Roger Federer, of course, will not only take his place in the men’s draw; he may well be the favorite to win. But the women’s draw will look different, too.

Provided she qualifies, Maria Sharapova will be there. So will another multiple Grand Slam champ, Victoria Azarenka, fresh off her maternity leave. Sloane Stephens is returning from injury. Petra Kvitova, a two-time champ, will be a factor as well. All the while, the defending champ, Serena Williams, will not be in the draw. And the defending finalist, Angie Kerber, is in a tailspin. You thought this women’s draw was wide open? We’re about to open wider….

Snapshots from the final