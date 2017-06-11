These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money

Rafael Nadal will face Stan Wawrinka on Sunday in the 2017 French Open final.

Nadal is aiming for a record 10th French Open title, while Wawrinka is trying to win his second Roland Garros title in three years.

Whether Wawrinka can physically compete with Nadal on Sunday remains to be seen. Though Wawrinka is undefeated in Grand Slam finals—he has won three—he's coming off a five–set marathon victory over Andy Murray. Nadal, meanwhile, easily brushed past Dominic Thiem.

Nadal has 14 career Grand Slam titles, while Wawrinka has three, including last year's U.S. Open.

See how to watch Sunday's final below.

How to watch

Time: 9 a.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live stream: Watch live with Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Listen: TuneIn.com

SI Tennis live blog: Follow along here