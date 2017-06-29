Tennis

Beyond the Baseline Podcast: Kim Clijsters

Jon Wertheim
37 minutes ago

On the Beyond the Baseline Podcast, Sports Illustrated executive editor, Tennis Channel commentator and host Jon Wertheim takes fans between the lines with tennis commentary and exclusive interviews with the top players and newsmakers on the ATP and WTA tours.

On this week's episode, Wertheim talks with four-time Grand Slam champion Kim Clijsters ahead of Wimbledon 2017. Wertheim and Clijsters discuss John McEnroe’s comments on Serena Williams, her Vanity Fair cover and pregnancy in pro tennis. Clijsters talks about how she managed motherhood when she was on the WTA tour, the biggest challenge she faced coming back to tennis after her pregnancy, the differences between being a mom and being a tennis player, how she thinks Serena will handle it, and more.

• MORE BEYOND THE BASELINE: Murphy Jensen | Brienne Minor

Wertheim and Clijsters also talk about her induction into the Tennis Hall of Fame with Andy Roddick on July 22, what she enjoyed most in her career, her work with Yanina Wickmayer during Wimbledon this year and more.

Listen below and subscribe to the podcast on iTunes or on Stitcher.

Check back next week for another episode of Beyond the Baseline.

 
SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters