On this week's episode, Wertheim talks with sophomore and University of Michigan women's tennis team member Brienne Minor, who became the program's first national champion, defeating Florida's Belinda Woolcock, 6-3, 6-3, to win the NCAA singles championship. Wertheim and Minor discuss her win, what the matches and the moment were like, and the milestone she achieved by winning the title, becoming the first African-American woman to win a Division I singles championship.

Also on the podcast, Minor talks about the ups and downs of college tennis, how she balances sports and academics, and her plans to go pro after she finishes school.

