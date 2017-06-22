Tennis

Beyond the Baseline Podcast: Brienne Minor

Jon Wertheim
an hour ago

On the Beyond the Baseline Podcast, Sports Illustrated executive editor, Tennis Channel commentator and host Jon Wertheim takes fans between the lines with tennis commentary and exclusive interviews with the top players and newsmakers on the ATP and WTA tours.

On this week's episode, Wertheim talks with sophomore and University of Michigan women's tennis team member Brienne Minor, who became the program's first national champion, defeating Florida's Belinda Woolcock, 6-3, 6-3, to win the NCAA singles championship. Wertheim and Minor discuss her win, what the matches and the moment were like, and the milestone she achieved by winning the title, becoming the first African-American woman to win a Division I singles championship. 

• MORE BEYOND THE BASELINE: James Blake | Murphy Jensen

Also on the podcast, Minor talks about the ups and downs of college tennis, how she balances sports and academics, and her plans to go pro after she finishes school.

Listen below and subscribe to the podcast on iTunes or on Stitcher.

Check back next week for another episode of Beyond the Baseline.

 
