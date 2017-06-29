Venus Williams was "at fault" for causing a car crash that sent a 78-year-old man to the ICU, until he died two weeks later, according to a police report obtained by TMZ.

Williams was driving her SUV northbound in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., on June 9, according to TMZ, when she came to an intersection. The driver of the other vehicle told police Williams sped into the intersection. allowing her no time to stop and causing her to t-bone Williams' SUV.

The woman's husband was a passenger in the car and suffered head trauma in the accident, according to TMZ. The crash sent him to the hospital, where he later died in the ICU.

Williams reportedly told police there was traffic as she tried to get through the intersection, which caused her to slow down, leaving her vehicle exposed. According to TMZ, the police said, "(Williams) is at fault for violating the right of way of the (other vehicle)."

Williams was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol, according to the police report obtained by TMZ. There was also no evidence she was using an electronic device during the crash.

TMZ reports the driver of the other vehicle was also taken to the hospital for broken bones and other injuries.

SI.com's attempts to reach Williams through her representatives were unsuccessful.

Williams, 37, is the No. 10 seed at Wimbledon 2017, which is set to begin next week.