As the kids say: “That escalated quickly.”

In December, Petra Kvitova injured in a home invasion and her career was in jeopardy. An assailant—still at large—stabbed Kvitova on the left hand (her dominant one) as she thwarted further attack. Kvitova made an emotional return at the French Open, but it was squarely a feel-good story. She lost in the second round to qualifier Bethanie Mattek-Sands. But after Kvitova won the Birmingham title last month, this morphed quickly into a tennis story.

"Above all, it's great to see her back"



The ever-popular @Petra_Kvitova makes a winning return to Centre Court.#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/3NjDndZMP9 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 3, 2017

Kvitova, a two-time champion, with a game ideally suited for grass, came in as a short-list contender and played ably in her opening match, making her way past Sweden’s Johanna Larsson 6-3, 6-4.