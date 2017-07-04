Tennis

With new coaches in his corner, Novak Djokovic moves through at Wimbledon

Jon Wertheim
an hour ago

Short as it was, Roger Federer’s shift lasted longer than that of Novak Djokovic.

The three-time champion was through in 40 minutes when his opponent, Martin Klizan, retired on account of a calf injury. Given his erratic results, and two new coaches (Andre Agassi and Mario Ancic) Djokovic likely wanted a longer workout.

Recall the 2016 U.S. Open: Djokovic reached the finals but won only three complete matches, which impacted his rhythms. Still for as often as the Big Four come in for praise, here’s still another element of their collective: durability. That was on vivid display today.

