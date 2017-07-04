Roger Federer speaks often about optimizing his energy and, at age 35, spending no more time on court than necessary. Even by his standards, this was an easy day at the office.

"The most unbelievable moments of my life have happened on Centre Court"



- @rogerfederer sets a new men's singles win record at #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/WRP1jUJVUf — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 4, 2017

John McEnroe is not pleased that Alexandr Dolgopolov withdrew due to injury against Roger Federer 😮 pic.twitter.com/QhKTNQDp2G — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 4, 2017

No. 3-seed Federer needed only 43 minutes to advance when his opponent, Alexandr Dolgopolov retired at 6-2, 3-0 with a foot injury on Tuesday. Federer won his 85th career match at Wimbledon, surpassing Jimmy Connors. He served the 10,000th ace of his career. He advanced to round two with minimum wear and tear.