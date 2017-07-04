Tennis

Roger Federer gets 85th match win at Wimbledon

Jon Wertheim
an hour ago

Roger Federer speaks often about optimizing his energy and, at age 35, spending no more time on court than necessary. Even by his standards, this was an easy day at the office.

No. 3-seed Federer needed only 43 minutes to advance when his opponent, Alexandr Dolgopolov retired at 6-2, 3-0 with a foot injury on Tuesday. Federer won his 85th career match at Wimbledon, surpassing Jimmy Connors. He served the 10,000th ace of his career. He advanced to round two with minimum wear and tear.

