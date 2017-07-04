Tennis

July Fourth and Wimbledon share memorable moments in history

Quickly

  • Five thoughts on Day 2 action at Wimbledon 2017 on the Fourth of July.
Jon Wertheim
40 minutes ago

LONDON – Sports has always had a weird relationship with July 4. The owners Al Davis and George Steinbrenner—our King George—were both born on July Fourth. We’ve seen no-hitters and Grand Slams on July 4. It was on the Fourth that No. 4, Lou Gehrig, declared himself the luckiest man alive.

But the Fourth is particularly fraught in tennis: the date coincides with Wimbledon—the signature event in the country that triggered the holiday in the first place. It was 36 years ago to the day that John McEnroe won his first singles title at Wimbledon. This prompted Bud Collins approached the curly-haired American following the match that July 4, 1981, and gush: “Stuck a feather in his cap and called it McEnroe-ni!”

On July 4, 1993, Wimbledon offered an All-American final, Pete Sampras beating Jim Courier. In 1999, Sampras beat Andre Agassi to win the men’s title. And another American, Lindsay Davenport, won the women’s title, beating Steffi Graf of all people.

Tennis
Andy Murray, Venus Williams cope with physical, emotional troubles at Wimbledon

Pam Shriver was born on July 4. So was Jill Craybas. And young American Ernesto Escobedo, who turned 21 and lost his first round match on Tuesday. Even the date, 7-4, has a tennis ring—sounds like tiebreaker score, doesn't it?

Thomas Jefferson died on July 4—amazingly, fifty years to the day after we adopted the Declaration of Independence. Later that same day, John Adams died. It was Adams who wrote that July Fourth “should be celebrated with shows, games and sports."

We do just that. And so it is that—from England of all places—we wish everyone a happy holiday. 

Here are some thoughts on Day 2 at the All England Club.

Tennis

Roger Federer gets 85th match win at Wimbledon

Jon Wertheim
an hour ago

Roger Federer speaks often about optimizing his energy and, at age 35, spending no more time on court than necessary. Even by his standards, this was an easy day at the office.

No. 3-seed Federer needed only 43 minutes to advance when his opponent, Alexandr Dolgopolov retired at 6-2, 3-0 with a foot injury on Tuesday. Federer won his 85th career match at Wimbledon, surpassing Jimmy Connors. He served the 10,000th ace of his career. He advanced to round two with minimum wear and tear.

Tennis

With new coaches in his corner, Novak Djokovic moves through at Wimbledon

Jon Wertheim
an hour ago

Short as it was, Roger Federer’s shift lasted longer than that of Novak Djokovic.

The three-time champion was through in 40 minutes when his opponent, Martin Klizan, retired on account of a calf injury. Given his erratic results, and two new coaches (Andre Agassi and Mario Ancic) Djokovic likely wanted a longer workout.

Recall the 2016 U.S. Open: Djokovic reached the finals but won only three complete matches, which impacted his rhythms. Still for as often as the Big Four come in for praise, here’s still another element of their collective: durability. That was on vivid display today.

Tennis

Wimbledon fans short-changed as retirements plague men's draw

Jon Wertheim
44 minutes ago

You know who had a rough day? Centre Court ticketholders. Only one of the first three matches played to completion. (Caroline Wozniacki vs. Timea Babos was thrown in at the last minute.) As of Tuesday, there were seven retirements in the men's draw (and one in the women's). You can hardly blame the physically compromised players for remaining in the draw. The first round money—roughly $50,000—is nothing to sneeze at.

But let’s hope that the ATP’s idea sticks: Eligible players get first round money no matter what. Lucky losers get the spot in the draw; only if they win, do they get the money and points. The injured players get their full wage scale. The lucky losers have a chance at a big payday. The fans get healthy players. Tournaments don’t have to pay a dime more.

• With Serena Williams absent, which woman would christen Centre Court at 1 p.m., as is tradition? Angelique Kerber, last year’s runner-up. Kerber is also the top seed and while she’s no one’s favorite, she played a fine match on Tuesday, beating American qualifier Irina Falconi. The player who is the favorite, Karolina Pliskova, won as well, taking out Evgeniya Rodina in straight sets.

Snapshots from Day 2

Novak Djokovic
Michael Steele/Getty Images
Mischa Zverev
JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/Getty Images
Bernard Tomic
JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/Getty Images
Magda Linette
Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
CoCo Vandeweghe
JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/Getty Images
Bethanie Mattek-Sands
GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images
David Ferrer
ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images
Juan Martin del Potro
ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images
Milos Raonic
Julian Finney/Getty Images
Thanasi Kokkinakis
Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
Angelique Kerber
Michael Steele/Getty Images
Gael Monfils
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
Novak Djokovic
GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images
Karolina Pliskova
Julian Finney/Getty Images
Roger Federer
GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images
Dominic Thiem
Julian Finney/Getty Images
Caroline Wozniacki
Michael Steele/Getty Images
Frances Tiafoe
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
Timea Babos
Michael Steele/Getty Images
Wimbledon 2017 Day 2
1 19
Close
expandIcon
1 19
Close
SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters