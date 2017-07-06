Tennis

Knee injury leaves Bethanie Mattek-Sands screaming on the ground at Wimbledon

Dan Gartland
an hour ago

A gut-wrenching scene unfolded on Court 17 at Wimbledon on Thursday as Bethanie Mattek-Sands injured her knee. 

Mattek-Sands’s right knee buckled as she charged the net in the third set and the court microphones picked up the sound of her pleading “Help me, someone help me, please.” She was still screaming more than 15 minutes later, according to Ben Rothenberg of the New York Times

Mattek-Sands had to be taken off the court on a stretcher. 

Mattek-Sands and her doubles partner Lucie Safarova were attempting to complete the calendar Grand Slam at Wimbledon. 

