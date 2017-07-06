A gut-wrenching scene unfolded on Court 17 at Wimbledon on Thursday as Bethanie Mattek-Sands injured her knee.

Mattek-Sands’s right knee buckled as she charged the net in the third set and the court microphones picked up the sound of her pleading “Help me, someone help me, please.” She was still screaming more than 15 minutes later, according to Ben Rothenberg of the New York Times.

Just a devastating scene at Wimbledon as Bethanie Mattek-Sands goes down with an injury. pic.twitter.com/kqY6wQAcbS — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 6, 2017

Mattek-Sands had to be taken off the court on a stretcher.

Awful scene on Ct 17 where Bethanie Mattek-Sands has fallen near the net. A stretcher is out to help her. #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/fvHnAoO1PC — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) July 6, 2017

Mattek-Sands and her doubles partner Lucie Safarova were attempting to complete the calendar Grand Slam at Wimbledon.