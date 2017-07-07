There’s a reason why top players like the best-of-five format. The underdog can get hot for an hour—or the favorite’s level can drop for a stretch—and there’s ample time for a market correction. A longer match = a greater sample size = a greater chance of a regression to the mean.

We got a vivid display of this principle on Friday evening on Centre Court. Andy Murray did not play his best against Fabio Fognini. He lost the second set 6-4. He trailed 2-5 in the fourth. But with the cushion of a longer match, Murray had time to find his game and the better player won.

Andy Murray advances into the fourth round at #Wimbledon for the 10th straight year... pic.twitter.com/Wc4n0JUJko — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 7, 2017

Happy with his fight if not his form, Murray took it 6-2, 4-6, 6-1, 7-5. The defending champ gets Benoit Paire next in the fourth round.