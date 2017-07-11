On Monday, Jo Konta became the first British woman to reach the Round of Eight since Jo Durie did it in 1984. On Tuesday, Konta became the first British woman to reach the semis since Virginia Wade in 1978. She did so by outfighting Simona Halep, the No. 2 seed, in perhaps the match of the tournament, 6-7, 7-6, 6-4. Konta is now two wins from becoming the first British female to win since Wade in 1977.

"It's been 39 years since a British woman can say they're a #Wimbledon semi-finalist"@JoKonta91 has done it... pic.twitter.com/xPMI1UxSv4 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 11, 2017

Pity Halep for a moment. At the French Open she was a few points from winning her first major before capitulating in the finals. Today she was a few points from taking over the top ranking before capitulating. The top honor goes instead to Karolina Pliskova, who lost in round two (to Rybarikova) but must be happier (and wealthier) today.