Venus Williams played her 100th singles match at Wimbledon on Tuesday. Even allowing for her age and the year she made her debut—37 and 1997 respectively—that’s an astoundingly high win total.

"She continues to take care of business"



The moment Venus Williams reached her second straight #Wimbledon semi-final... pic.twitter.com/V8woBJlJZ2 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 11, 2017

In the quarterfinals, she showed why it is she averages more than five rounds won per year. Pitted against French Open champ Jelena Ostapenko—a third straight opponent born in 1997—Venus served masterfully, played big points like the veteran she is and closed with authority 6-3, 7-5. Now, 17 years removed from the first, she moves within two matches from authoring a sixth Wimbledon title and the story of the tournament.