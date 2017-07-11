Tennis

At 37, Venus Williams moves into 10th Wimbledon semifinal to face Jo Konta

Jon Wertheim
Tuesday July 11th, 2017

Venus Williams played her 100th singles match at Wimbledon on Tuesday. Even allowing for her age and the year she made her debut—37 and 1997 respectively—that’s an astoundingly high win total.

In the quarterfinals, she showed why it is she averages more than five rounds won per year. Pitted against French Open champ Jelena Ostapenko—a third straight opponent born in 1997—Venus served masterfully, played big points like the veteran she is and closed with authority 6-3, 7-5. Now, 17 years removed from the first, she moves within two matches from authoring a sixth Wimbledon title and the story of the tournament.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters