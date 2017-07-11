LONDON – Five thoughts on five matches on Tuesday at Wimbledon.

It occurred a day later than he had hoped, but Novak Djokovic rolled into the quarterfinals. At his Djokovic-i-est he had little issue with French lefty Adrian Mannarino. Djokovic played himself out of patchy second-set tiebreaker and then rolled 6-2, 7-6, 6-4. He could have played Monday night. He should have played Monday night. But his easy win on Tuesday should not impact his freshness against Tomas Berdych…against whom he is 25-2.

Read on for more thoughts on the women’s quarterfinals.