Tennis

Beyond the Baseline Podcast: Todd Martin

Jon Wertheim
2 hours ago

On the Beyond the Baseline Podcast, Sports Illustrated executive editor, Tennis Channel commentator and host Jon Wertheim takes fans between the lines with tennis commentary and exclusive interviews with the top players and newsmakers on the ATP and WTA tours.

On this week's episode, Wertheim talks with Todd Martin, current CEO of the International Tennis Hall of Fame, from Michael Chang's Insider Tennis Camp at the Four Seasons Hualalai in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii. A former ATP player who reached a career-high ranking of No. 4 in the world, Martin discusses how his role has changed since transitioning to his role, what his day-to-day is like and what type of role he plays in choosing the Hall of Fame inductees. Martin also talks about if there will be years in the future where the Hall of Fame does not induct any players, considering the stringent standards, details on the upcoming fan voting ballot and more. 

• MORE BEYOND THE BASELINE: Ana Ivanovic | Eric Hutchinson

Martin also talks about the possibility of Hall of Fame induction for various people, including Richard Williams, Li Na and more.

Listen below and subscribe to the podcast on iTunes or on Stitcher.

Check back next week for another episode of Beyond the Baseline.

 
