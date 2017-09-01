Tennis

Tennis World Congratulates Serena Williams on Birth of Her Child

1:44 | Tennis
U.S. Open: Roger Federer's Back Will Be Deciding Factor
Stanley Kay
an hour ago

Serena Williams reportedly gave birth to a baby girl Friday at a hospital in Florida. 

Williams, who announced her pregnancy in April, won the Australian Open in January while several weeks pregnant. Her older sister, Venus, who won her third-round U.S. Open match on Friday, told ESPN before play started that she was "super excited" about her sister giving birth. 

As news of Serena's delivery spread, the tennis community—Rafael Nadal, Chris Evert and more—took to social media to congratulate the 23-time Grand Slam champion. Oh, and Beyonce weighed in too. 

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

Tennis
Caroline Wozniacki Speaks Out on 'Unacceptable' U.S. Open Court Assignments

Williams's coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, expects her to return to tennis next year. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters