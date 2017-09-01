Tennis World Congratulates Serena Williams on Birth of Her Child
Serena Williams reportedly gave birth to a baby girl Friday at a hospital in Florida.
Williams, who announced her pregnancy in April, won the Australian Open in January while several weeks pregnant. Her older sister, Venus, who won her third-round U.S. Open match on Friday, told ESPN before play started that she was "super excited" about her sister giving birth.
As news of Serena's delivery spread, the tennis community—Rafael Nadal, Chris Evert and more—took to social media to congratulate the 23-time Grand Slam champion. Oh, and Beyonce weighed in too.
Congrats Serena!!! So much joy for you!!! https://t.co/u4edTrqIbB— Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) September 1, 2017
👏👏👏🍼🍼🍼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 https://t.co/yxKrmKO32X— Chris Evert (@ChrissieEvert) September 1, 2017
Congratulations to @serenawilliams for giving birth to a baby girl!— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 1, 2017
Sending you ❤️ from your friends & family at the #USOpen and @WTA! pic.twitter.com/zv8HW0dDTN
Congratulations @SerenaWilliams for your baby girl. I am so happy for you and I feel your emotion. Recover well & enjoy without limitation.— PATRICKMOURATOGLOU (@pmouratoglou) September 1, 2017
Congratulations @alexisohanian for your baby girl. I have 3 daughters & each time it is the same incredible journey. I am happy for you.— PATRICKMOURATOGLOU (@pmouratoglou) September 1, 2017
Congrats @serenawilliams 🍼💗😃 https://t.co/3kK6pFlRYx— Sabine Lisicki (@sabinelisicki) September 1, 2017
@serenawilliams had baby girl !!! Congrats from NYC @Eurosport_DE— Boris Becker (@TheBorisBecker) September 1, 2017
Muguruza on Serena's baby: "Girl? I just hope she doesn't play tennis!"— Ricky Dimon (@Dimonator) September 1, 2017
Beautiful! 😘👶🏼❤️ Amazing news! 🎉 Congrats, @serenawilliams! 😍 https://t.co/9HkJRvFCtU— Bob Bryan (@Bryanbros) September 1, 2017
Congratulations @serenawilliams and @alexisohanian on the birth of your baby girl ❤️👶— TamiraPaszek (@tamira1990) September 1, 2017
Congratulations @serenawilliams for giving birth to a baby 👶 girl today! So happy for you, enjoy your time!!— Conchita Martínez (@conchitamartinz) September 1, 2017
But see you soon 🎾
Williams's coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, expects her to return to tennis next year.