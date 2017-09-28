Tennis

After Laver Cup Addition to Calendar, Mid-Match Coaching Could Be Next Change in 2018

Quickly

  • From a new event on the calendar to modifications to rules during matches, tennis is making some changes to the game. Two leading voices join the Beyond the Baseline podcast to discuss these new innovations.
Jon Wertheim
an hour ago

On the Beyond the Baseline Podcast, Sports Illustrated executive editor, Tennis Channel commentator and host Jon Wertheim takes fans between the lines with tennis commentary and exclusive interviews with the top players and newsmakers on the ATP and WTA tours.

On the latest edition of the Beyond the Baseline Podcast, host Jon Wertheim talks with Roger Federer's agent, Tony Godsick, president and CEO of Team8 Global, and Stacey Allaster, chief executive of the USTA.

• Never miss an episode of Beyond the Baseline. Click here to subscribe.

Keeping with the podcast theme of tennis innovations, Godsick, the chairman and co-founder of the Laver Cup, talks about the new competition and its place in the tennis landscape. Godsick talks about the inaugural event in Prague and his thoughts on the structure and success, the origin story and how the event came to be, why Federer wanted to honor Rod Laver and more.

In the second part of the podcast, Allaster discusses mid-match coaching with Wertheim, following up on his recent column making the case against the new change to the game. Allaster makes her defense as to why the innovation will help the game and why fan engagement is a top priority for the change. She says the goal is to implement the rule for use in main draw matches by the 2018 U.S. Open.

Listen below and subscribe to the podcast on iTunes or on Stitcher.

Check back next week for another episode of Beyond the Baseline.

 
SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters