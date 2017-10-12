From Singles to Doubles, Rajeev Ram Talks Life on the ATP Tour

Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

On this week's podcast, Rajeev Ram talks about his 2017 season, the doubles team relationship, ATP Tour life and more.

By Jon Wertheim
October 12, 2017

On the Beyond the Baseline Podcast, Sports Illustrated executive editor, Tennis Channel commentator and host Jon Wertheim takes fans between the lines with tennis commentary and exclusive interviews with the top players and newsmakers on the ATP and WTA tours.

On the latest edition of the Beyond the Baseline Podcast, host Jon Wertheim talks with ATP doubles player Rajeev Ram.

Never miss an episode of Beyond the Baseline.

On the podcast, Wertheim talks with Ram from the Shanghai Masters in China about his 2017 season, background and tennis career. Ram, 33, discusses why he decided to stop playing singles to focus on doubles what it's like traveling the world as a tennis player; how he handles life on tour, including the ups and downs of the different environments and player treatment and at various events around the world; what a doubles team relationship is like, on and off the court; how much he pays attention to the singles matches and events; his education and when he is expecting to finish his master's degree and more.

Also on the podcast, Ram talks about his plans for his life after his concludes his tennis career. 

Listen below and subscribe to the podcast on iTunes or on Stitcher.

Check back next week for another episode of Beyond the Baseline.

 

