21-Year-Old Jared Donaldson Talks 2017 Season, ATP Next-Gen Finals

Zhong Zhi/Getty Images

On this week's episode, host Jon Wertheim talks with World No. 50 Jared Donaldson.

By Jon Wertheim
October 26, 2017

On the Beyond the Baseline Podcast, Sports Illustrated executive editor, Tennis Channel commentator and host Jon Wertheim takes fans between the lines with tennis commentary and exclusive interviews with the top players and newsmakers on the ATP and WTA tours.

On the latest edition of the Beyond the Baseline Podcast, host Jon Wertheim talks with Jared Donaldson.

• Never miss an episode of Beyond the Baseline. Click here to subscribe.

On the podcast, Wertheim talks with World No. 50 Donaldson, who just this week qualified for the ATP Next-Gen Finals in Milan. Wertheim and Donaldson discuss how he is feeling at this point in the season ahead of the last event of the year, how he preformed in comparison to his goals this season, his quarterfinal runs at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati and at the Chengdu Open in China and more. The 21-year-old American also talks about his roots, growing up in Rhode Island, and how he got into playing tennis, and whether or not he regrets skipping out of going to college to turn pro. 

Also on the podcast, Donaldson talks about the ATP Next-Gen Finals in Milan, where he will compete against Borna Coric, Andrey Rublev, Karen Khachanov, Denis Shapovalov and more in the inaugural year-end, under-21 event. 

Listen below and subscribe to the podcast on iTunes or on Stitcher.

Check back next week for another episode of Beyond the Baseline.

 

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters