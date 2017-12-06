Australian Open Tournament Director: Serena Williams ‘Very Likely’ To Play

Serena Williams is chasing her 24th Grand Slam title.

By Chris Chavez
December 06, 2017

Tournament director Craig Tiley says that Serena Williams' return to competition is "very likely" to come at the 2018 Australian Open, according to the Herald Sun

“She’s got her visa, she’s entered, she’s practicing and she’s probably just got to find a bit more space for a bigger entourage,” Tiley said.

“We’d be pretty excited about the possibility (of her coming),” he added.

Williams last played at the 2017 Australian Open and won while she was nine weeks pregnant. She gave birth to a baby girl named Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. in September. Williams married Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian in New Orleans in a November ceremony

If Williams competes in ‎Melbourne, she would be going for her 24th Grand Slam singles title. Williams holds the Open Era record with seven singles titles at the Australian Open. She is currently ranked 22nd in the world.

On Nov. 28, CNN reported that Williams' coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, said no date or plans have been set yet for her return. At that point, Williams was practicing and Mouratoglou would soon join her in Florida.

The Australian Open begins on Jan. 15. 

