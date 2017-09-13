Tennis

Serena Williams Shares First Photo of Daughter Alexis

Serena Williams announces pregnancy on Snapchat
Dan Gartland
2 hours ago

Serena Williams has introduced her baby to the world.

Williams, who gave birth on Sept. 1, shared a photo of her daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. on Instagram Wednesday. The baby, named after Williams’s fiancé, Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian, weighed six pounds, 14 ounces at birth. (Alexis also has her own Instagram account, though there aren’t any posts yet.)

Ohanian also posted a video documenting Williams’s pregnancy, including one clip of Serena holding the Australian Open trophy with the caption “no one knows I’m pregnant.” Williams also said that her daughter spent six days in the hospital due to complications. 

The video is a compilation of Snapchat videos, which inadvertantly led to Williams’s pregnancy announcement.

