On this week's episode, Wertheim talks with doubles great Bob Bryan, who gives an update on how he will spend the last weeks of the season before heading to Melbourne for the Australian Open, how his relationship with his brother Mike has evolved and where it stands today, twin telepathy, his last major fight with his brother, his relationship with the media and how his father instilled good habits in him and his brother and more. He also talks about the state of doubles tennis and the doubles specialist right now and how it has changed in the last 30 years, the best doubles players under 30 years old and who is better at doubles, Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal?.

Bryan also talks about partnering with golf legend Jack Nicklaus to raise money for their children’s foundations at The Fore Love Tournament, which combined both golf and tennis in Palm Beach, Fla., and helped raise $1.1 million for the Bryan Bros. Foundation and the Nicklaus Children's Health Care Foundation. Bryan talks about how skilled Nicklaus is at golf, the quality of the courts at Jack and Barbara Nicklaus’s house​ and why players such as Serena Williams and Milos Raonic have played and practiced there previously.

