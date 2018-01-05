What Is Universal Tennis Rating? CEO Mark Leschly Explains the System

MANAN VATSYAYANA/AFP/Getty Images

On this week's podcast, host Jon Wertheim talks with Universal Tennis Rating CEO Mark Leschly about the system and why you might be seeing more of it in 2018.

By Jon Wertheim
January 05, 2018

On the Beyond the Baseline Podcast, Sports Illustrated executive editor, Tennis Channel commentator and host Jon Wertheim takes fans between the lines with tennis commentary and exclusive interviews with the top players and newsmakers on the ATP and WTA tours.

On the latest edition of the Beyond the Baseline Podcast, host Jon Wertheim talks with Universal Tennis Rating CEO Mark Leschly. 

• Never miss an episode of Beyond the Baseline. Click here to subscribe.

Wertheim talks with Leschly, a successful college tennis player at Harvard, a former ATP pro and member of the Danish Davis Cup team and a member of the USTA Foundation Advisory Board and USTA Player Development Council, about his new role as the principal owner of Universal Tennis Rating, which is an algorithm-based rating system between 1-16 that reflects level of play, based on competition, scores and recent matches. It aims to provide tennis players across age, geography, gender and economics with a common language and standard. Leschly explains in detail what the ranking system is exactly, how it works, how it impacts professional, college and recreational players and coaches, how it relates to handicaps in golf, how it compares to the WTA and ATP rankings and points system and more.
 
Wertheim and Leschly also discuss the new Universal Tennis partnership with Tennis Channel, which will make UTR an integrated part of on-air broadcasts throughout 2018. 
 
 

Check back next week for another episode of Beyond the Baseline.

 
 

You May Like

More Tennis

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters