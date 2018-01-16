Watch: Will Ferrell Does Surprise Interview With Roger Federer at Australian Open

Stay classy, Melbourne. 

By Dan Gartland
January 16, 2018

San Diego’s finest newsman traveled across the Pacific to cover the Australian Open and get to the bottom of how Roger Federer continues to dominate at age 36. 

Federer dispatched Slovenia’s Aljaz Bedene in the first round on Tuesday and Will Ferrell was on hand to ask him the tough questions after the match. 

No offense to Farrell but we’re going to need someone with some better reporting chops if we’re going to find out for real how Federer remains invincible to age. I don’t think wallaby meat is the answer. 

Tennis

