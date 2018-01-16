San Diego’s finest newsman traveled across the Pacific to cover the Australian Open and get to the bottom of how Roger Federer continues to dominate at age 36.

Federer dispatched Slovenia’s Aljaz Bedene in the first round on Tuesday and Will Ferrell was on hand to ask him the tough questions after the match.

"Roger, would you describe your game as a silky gazelle?"



No offense to Farrell but we’re going to need someone with some better reporting chops if we’re going to find out for real how Federer remains invincible to age. I don’t think wallaby meat is the answer.