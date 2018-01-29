On the Beyond the Baseline Podcast, Sports Illustrated executive editor, Tennis Channel commentator and host Jon Wertheim takes fans between the lines with tennis commentary and exclusive interviews with the top players and newsmakers on the ATP and WTA tours.

On the latest edition of the Beyond the Baseline Podcast, host Jon Wertheim talks with SI.com tennis editor Jamie Lisanti.

• Never miss an episode of Beyond the Baseline. Click here to subscribe.

Just one day after the conclusion of the 2018 Australian Open, Wertheim and Lisanti discuss the first Grand Slam of the year and the implications the results will have on the coming weeks of tennis. Wertheim and Lisanti also talk about Roger Federer's 20th Grand Slam title; Caroline Wozniacki's breakthrough and first major title; Simona Halep and where she goes from here after another heartbreaking loss at a major; Rafael Nadal's withdrawal and injury and how it will affect his play and scheduling for the remainder of the season; the Australian Open app and website and how technology plays a big role in a major tournament's success; Madison Keys and her straight-set, 51-minute loss to Angelique Kerber; ​Tennys Sandgren's run in Melbourne, his recent tweets and apologies after his social media become a big headline during the final days of the tournament, and much more.

Listen below and subscribe to the podcast on iTunes or on Stitcher.​​

Check back next week for another episode of Beyond the Baseline.