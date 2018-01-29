Australian Open 2018 Review: Federer's 20th Major, Wozniacki's First Slam, Nadal's Injury and More

On this week's episode, host Jon Wertheim and SI.com tennis editor Jamie Lisanti wrap up the 2018 Australian Open and discuss the storylines from the tournament that will have an impact in the coming months.

January 29, 2018

On the Beyond the Baseline Podcast, Sports Illustrated executive editor, Tennis Channel commentator and host Jon Wertheim takes fans between the lines with tennis commentary and exclusive interviews with the top players and newsmakers on the ATP and WTA tours.

On the latest edition of the Beyond the Baseline Podcast, host Jon Wertheim talks with SI.com tennis editor Jamie Lisanti.

Just one day after the conclusion of the 2018 Australian Open, Wertheim and Lisanti discuss the first Grand Slam of the year and the implications the results will have on the coming weeks of tennis. Wertheim and Lisanti also talk about Roger Federer's 20th Grand Slam title; Caroline Wozniacki's breakthrough and first major title; Simona Halep and where she goes from here after another heartbreaking loss at a major; Rafael Nadal's withdrawal and injury and how it will affect his play and scheduling for the remainder of the season; the Australian Open app and website and how technology plays a big role in a major tournament's success; Madison Keys and her straight-set, 51-minute loss to Angelique Kerber; ​Tennys Sandgren's run in Melbourne, his recent tweets and apologies after his social media become a big headline during the final days of the tournament, and much more.

