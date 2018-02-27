Serena Williams is getting closer and closer to her return to competitive tennis after giving birth to her daughter in September.

To recognize the comeback of the woman with the most Grand Slams in tennis history, Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian had some billboards put up along the I-10 highway in California.

However, these billboards didn't acknowledge her three French Open trophies, her six U.S. Open titles, seven Australian Open crowns or seven Wimbledon championships. No, these billboards were not to proclaim Williams the G.O.A.T. on the tennis court, but instead give her praise her for another accomplishment that probably means a lot more to her.

Screenshot from @alexisohanian via Twitter

Screenshot from @alexisohanian via Twitter

Screenshot from @alexisohanian via Twitter

Screenshot from @alexisohanian via Twitter

These just went up on alongside I-10 into Palm Springs. @OlympiaOhanian & I wanted to welcome her back to tennis. Designed them myself, with some help from Jr.#GMOAT pic.twitter.com/zRcMmxhgB5 — Alexis Ohanian Sr. (@alexisohanian) February 27, 2018

Williams recently revealed that she nearly died after giving birth to her daughter Olympia because of complications she had following her Sept. 1 C-section.

She is set to get back to tournament action at the BNP Paribas Open, which begins March 5 at Indian Wells Tennis Garden.