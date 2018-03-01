On the Beyond the Baseline Podcast, Sports Illustrated executive editor, Tennis Channel commentator and host Jon Wertheim takes fans between the lines with tennis commentary and exclusive interviews with the top players and newsmakers on the ATP and WTA tours.

On the latest edition of the Beyond the Baseline Podcast, host Jon Wertheim talks with Petra Kvitova.

• Never miss an episode of Beyond the Baseline. Click here to subscribe.

Kvitova joins the podcast after beating Garbine Muguruza in three sets to win her second consecutive title in 2018 at the Qatar Open in Doha. The 27-year-old Czech discusses her recent hot streak and the return to the top 10 in the WTA rankings. Now ranked No. 9, Kvitova continued her comeback by breaking into the top 10 for the first time since the Dec. 2016 knife attack at her apartment in Prague that led to a long injury layoff in 2017. The two-time Wimbledon champion has now beaten six top-10 players in 2018 and is expected to contend in Indian Wells.

Kvitova discusses how she made her way back to this point, how her coaches and team helped her both mentally and physically, what she still wants to improve on this season and much more.

Also on the podcast, Wertheim and Jamie Lisanti discuss the proposed Davis Cup changes and preview next week's BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

Listen below and subscribe to the podcast on iTunes or on Stitcher.​​

Check back next week for another episode of Beyond the Baseline.