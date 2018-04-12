On the Beyond the Baseline Podcast, Sports Illustrated executive editor, Tennis Channel commentator and host Jon Wertheim takes fans between the lines with tennis commentary and exclusive interviews with the top players and newsmakers on the ATP and WTA tours.

On the latest edition of the Beyond the Baseline Podcast, host Jon Wertheim talks with Danielle Collins.

After beating Madison Keys at Indian Wells and Venus Williams at the Miami Open, Collins has surged up the WTA rankings to No. 45 in the world. Wertheim and Collins discuss how she got into tennis, including her childhood and experiences with other sports, her college tennis career at the University of Virginia, why going to college and graduating with a degree was so important to her, the transition to the pro tour and more.

After working with a sports psychologist while at Virginia, Collins also talks about the importance of mental health and how working on the mental side of her game has helped her on the court.

