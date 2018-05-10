Podcast: Noah Rubin Talks 2018 French Open, Playing Against Federer, Nadal

Courtesy of Jacob Stuckey

On this week's episode, host Jon Wertheim talks with Noah Rubin ahead of his first main draw appearance at the French Open.

By Jon Wertheim
May 10, 2018

On the Beyond the Baseline Podcast, Sports Illustrated executive editor, Tennis Channel commentator and host Jon Wertheim takes fans between the lines with tennis commentary and exclusive interviews with the top players and newsmakers on the ATP and WTA tours.

On the latest edition of the Beyond the Baseline Podcast, host Jon Wertheim talks with Noah Rubin.

• Never miss an episode of Beyond the Baseline. Click here to subscribe.

After earning spot in the French Open main draw for the first time by claiming the USTA wildcard by by winning a Challenger event in Tallahassee, Fla., Noah Rubin joins the podcast to talk about his aspirations and expectations for Roland Garros, his 2018 season, his struggles with injuries since turning pro a few years ago, what it was like playing against Roger Federer at the 2018 Australian Open and more.

Rubin also talks about his love for competition and why he chose to play tennis instead of pursuing another career, and shares his thoughts on corruption and match-fixing in tennis.

Listen below and subscribe to the podcast on iTunes or on Stitcher.​​​​

Check back next week for another episode of Beyond the Baseline.

