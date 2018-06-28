On the Beyond the Baseline Podcast, Sports Illustrated executive editor, Tennis Channel commentator and host Jon Wertheim takes fans between the lines with tennis commentary and exclusive interviews with the top players and newsmakers on the ATP and WTA tours.

A few days before the start of Wimbledon 2018, longtime broadcaster and Tennis channel analyst Ted Robinson joins the podcast to talk about the upcoming documentary "Strokes of Genius," which will air on Sunday, July 1 at 8 p.m. ET on BBC and Tennis Channel. The film discusses the ongoing Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal rivalry through the lens of the Wimbledon 2008 final, just as the pair enter Wimbledon 2018 as the top two ranked men in the world. As a commentator for the 2008 final in the booth with John McEnroe for NBC, Robinson reveals details from the match, including the moment when Nadal climbed up to his player's box after the win, and shares his memories and behind the scenes moments on what it was like to call the historic match through the rain delays and drama.

Also on the podcast, Wertheim and Robinson talk about Wimbledon 2018 and make their picks for this year's champions.

