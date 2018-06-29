A man, nearly 37 years old, attempts to win the men’s title once again. A Romanian, fresh from her successful act in Paris, takes her one-woman show across the Channel. A Spaniard tries to continue his fine form with grass, not clay, underfoot. A Serb tries to reacquaint himself with greatness.

Tennis may be eclipsed a bit by the World Cup this month. But there’s a fine international sports tournament about to begin England. And every round is a knockout round.

Wimbledon 2018 starts Monday at the All England Club. In lieu of conventional seed reports, here’s an audio preview, as Jamie Lisanti and I talk about storylines, contenders and pretenders. Below, you'll also find some extra analysis on the draws.

Men’s draw

First round matches to watch

Stan Wawrinka vs. Grigor Dimitrov: Two top ten stalwarts meet immediately. A rough early test for Wawrinka’s health and durability

Roger Federer vs. Dusan Lajovic: In his first match, Federer gets a solid veteran opponent. And fans get dueling one-handed backhands.

Gael Monfils vs. Richard Gasquet: Two French soldiers—with contrasting styles—getting on in years. Speaking of civil war….

Stevie Johnson vs. John Isner: A likely second rounder pitting two Americans.

Frances Tiafoe vs. Fernando Verdasco: The forehand hitch special.

Andy Murray vs. Benoit Paire: Murray’s comeback starts against Captain Obvious.

Upset Special: None. What is either the beauty or the bane of 32 seeds, it’s hard to see a top 20 seed—especially under the grass formula—losing his first match. (Wawrinka d. Dimitrov notwithstanding, which doesn't count.)

Doubles Champion: Marcelo Melo and Lukasz Kubot.

Semifinals: Federer d. Cilic, Nadal d. Kyrgios

Final: Federer d. Nadal

Women’s draw

First round matches to watch

Alize Cornet vs. Dominika Cibulkova: Two vets who have had past success at AELTC.

Maria Sharapova vs. Maria Sakkari: Round two special, Ave Maria.

Angie Kerber vs. Vera Zvonareva: Two former finalists meet in Round 1. (All credit to Zvonareva for reviving her career.)

Carolina Garcia vs. Belinda Bencic: No. 6 seed gets an opponent who was ranked No. 7 not long ago.

Upset special: Azarenka d. Pliskova in round two.

Doubles champion: Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Lucie Safarova

Semifinals: Halep d. Muguruza, Stephens d. Vandeweghe

Final: Halep d. Stephens