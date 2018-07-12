Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton to Watch Serena Williams in Women's Final at Wimbledon

Serena Williams will have royalty in the stands when she plays in the women's final at Wimbledon on Saturday.

By Charlotte Carroll
July 12, 2018

Serena Williams will have royalty in the stands when she plays in the women's final at Wimbledon on Saturday.

Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, will be in attendance, Kensington Palace announced Thursday.

Markle is good friends with Williams. The tennis star and husband Alexis Ohanian attended Markle and Prince Harry's royal wedding in May. Williams accompanied Markle to watch Prince Harry play polo at the Royal Ascot before Wimbledon began.

Middleton will watch the gentlemen's final Sunday with Prince William.  

Williams is headed to her 10th Wimbledon final after defeating Germany's Julia Goerges 6-2, 6-4 on Thursday. She'll play for her eighth singles title against Angelique Kerber. Williams has won 23 Grand Slams, one shy of Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 singles Grand Slam titles. 

 

You May Like

More Tennis

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)