Podcast: Kelsey Anderson Reflects on Kevin's Wimbledon, 2018 Season

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

On this week's episode, Kelsey Anderson joins the podcast to discuss her husband Kevin's run to the Wimbledon final, his recovery and more.

By Jon Wertheim
July 26, 2018

On the Beyond the Baseline Podcast, Sports Illustrated executive editor, Tennis Channel commentator and host Jon Wertheim takes fans between the lines with tennis commentary and exclusive interviews with the top players and newsmakers on the ATP and WTA tours.

On the latest edition of the Beyond the Baseline Podcast, host Jon Wertheim talks with Kelsey Anderson, wife of Wimbledon 2018 finalist Kevin Anderson.

• Never miss an episode of Beyond the Baseline. Click here to subscribe.

Following Kevin's run to the Wimbledon 2018 final, Kelsey joins the podcast to discuss what it was like to sit in the courtside player's box for the final against Novak Djokovic, how she felt looking on during his marathon match against John Isner in the semifinals, how he was able to recover and bounce back from that grueling five-setter, how Kevin's sports psychologist helps him during a tournament like Wimbledon and during the season, how she plays a role in Kevin's preparation for and recovery after a match, how their dog Lady Kady has helped Kevin and much more. 

Listen below and subscribe to the podcast on iTunes or on Stitcher.​​​​

 

Check back next week for another episode of Beyond the Baseline.

 

You May Like

More Tennis

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)