On the Beyond the Baseline Podcast, Sports Illustrated executive editor, Tennis Channel commentator and host Jon Wertheim takes fans between the lines with tennis commentary and exclusive interviews with the top players and newsmakers on the ATP and WTA tours.

On the latest edition of the Beyond the Baseline Podcast, host Jon Wertheim talks with Kelsey Anderson, wife of Wimbledon 2018 finalist Kevin Anderson.

• Never miss an episode of Beyond the Baseline. Click here to subscribe.

Following Kevin's run to the Wimbledon 2018 final, Kelsey joins the podcast to discuss what it was like to sit in the courtside player's box for the final against Novak Djokovic, how she felt looking on during his marathon match against John Isner in the semifinals, how he was able to recover and bounce back from that grueling five-setter, how Kevin's sports psychologist helps him during a tournament like Wimbledon and during the season, how she plays a role in Kevin's preparation for and recovery after a match, how their dog Lady Kady has helped Kevin and much more.

Listen below and subscribe to the podcast on iTunes or on Stitcher.​​​​

Check back next week for another episode of Beyond the Baseline.