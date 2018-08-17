On the Beyond the Baseline Podcast, Sports Illustrated executive editor, Tennis Channel commentator and host Jon Wertheim takes fans between the lines with tennis commentary and exclusive interviews with the top players and newsmakers on the ATP and WTA tours.

host Jon Wertheim talks with David Haggerty.

After the $3 billion, 25-year agreement to transform the current Davis Cup format was voted through on Thursday, ITF president David Haggerty joins the podcast to discuss the reform, the details of the new format—which will include a home-or-away qualifying round in February, with the 12 winners advancing to a season-ending tournament in November—how the European location was chosen, how the money will be distributed among the nations and much more. Haggery also talks about the future of Fed Cup and whether or not changes will be coming to the Davis Cup-equivalent women's tournament.

