Watch: Serena Williams' Return to US Open Celebrated in New Nike Ad

Serena Williams shared it on Twitter, saying, "If you don’t dare to try and chase your dreams, you'll rob yourself the joy of doing it. Don't just dream it.#JustDoIt."

By Charlotte Carroll
August 27, 2018

Nike celebrated Serena Williams' return to the US Open with an ad highlighting how far the star has come.  

The video features footage of a young Williams and clips from various US Opens. There is a voiceover by her father and coach Richard Williams.

Last week, Chase also released a video about her "comeback" that Williams said to not call a comeback. Williams shared the video with the caption:

"Lots of people have called this my “comeback.” But becoming a mom isn’t something I’m coming back from. It’s part of who I am. It’s been both incredibly amazing and incredibly tough, but it’s only made me stronger. Especially because of the love and support you’ve all shown me. I’ll be playing in the US Open for the first time since having Olympia and #ThisMama is gonna give it her all! @Chase"

Williams has won six US Open singles titles, with her most recent coming in 2014. She's also won two US Open doubles titles with her sister Venus Williams. She's won 23 singles grand slam titles. 

Last week, Nike, along with others, responded to the French Open's new dress code that would prohibit Williams from wearing the skin-tight black catsuit she wore at this year's tournament.

