Maria Sharapova Shuts Down 2018 Season, Withdraws From Tournaments

Maria Sharapova played in 11 tournaments this year.

By Khadrice Rollins
September 17, 2018

Maria Sharapova is shutting down her 2018 season and will withdraw from the three tournaments that she was set to compete in later this year, according to Ben Rothenberg of the New York Times.

Sharapova is looking to get some rest and will not participate in the China Open, Tianjin Open or VTB Kremlin Cup.

Sharapova reportedly plans to start her 2019 season at the Shenzen Open. That same event is where she started her 2018 season and put together one of her best tournament runs of the year as she reached the semifinals.

That was one of two times Sharapova advanced passed the quarterfinals in a tournament this year, but both runs ended in the semifinals.

Sharapova had a mixed bag of results at Grand Slams in 2018. She reached the quarterfinals at the French Open, the round of 16 at the U.S. Open, the round of 32 at the Australian Open and was bounced in the first round at Wimbledon.

You May Like

More Tennis

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)