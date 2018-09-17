Maria Sharapova is shutting down her 2018 season and will withdraw from the three tournaments that she was set to compete in later this year, according to Ben Rothenberg of the New York Times.

Sharapova is looking to get some rest and will not participate in the China Open, Tianjin Open or VTB Kremlin Cup.

Sharapova reportedly plans to start her 2019 season at the Shenzen Open. That same event is where she started her 2018 season and put together one of her best tournament runs of the year as she reached the semifinals.

That was one of two times Sharapova advanced passed the quarterfinals in a tournament this year, but both runs ended in the semifinals.

Sharapova had a mixed bag of results at Grand Slams in 2018. She reached the quarterfinals at the French Open, the round of 16 at the U.S. Open, the round of 32 at the Australian Open and was bounced in the first round at Wimbledon.