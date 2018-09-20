Podcast: Daniel Nestor on His Retirement, Canada's Rising Young Stars and What's Next

Sean Burges/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

On this week's episode, host Jon Wertheim talks with former ATP doubles specialist Daniel Nestor about his retirement, Canada's up-and-comers and more.

By Jon Wertheim
September 20, 2018

On the Beyond the Baseline Podcast, Sports Illustrated executive editor, Tennis Channel commentator and host Jon Wertheim takes fans between the lines with tennis commentary and exclusive interviews with the top players and newsmakers on the ATP and WTA tours.

On the latest edition of the Beyond the Baseline Podcast, host Jon Wertheim talks with Daniel Nestor.

• Never miss an episode of Beyond the Baseline. Click here to subscribe.

Just a few days after playing the final match of his career at Davis Cup, Canadian doubles specialist Daniel Nestor joins the podcast to discuss his why he made the decision earlier this year to retire in September, what he thinks about the average age of tennis players getting older in today's game, his thoughts on Canada's up-and-coming players Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime, his opinion on the new Davis Cup format, his thoughts on Novak Djokovic's resurgence this summer and more. The 46-year-old also talks about what's next for him after his tennis career.

Listen below and subscribe to the podcast on iTunes or on Stitcher.​​​​

Check back next week for another episode of Beyond the Baseline.

You May Like

More Tennis

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)