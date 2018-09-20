On the Beyond the Baseline Podcast, Sports Illustrated executive editor, Tennis Channel commentator and host Jon Wertheim takes fans between the lines with tennis commentary and exclusive interviews with the top players and newsmakers on the ATP and WTA tours.

Just a few days after playing the final match of his career at Davis Cup, Canadian doubles specialist Daniel Nestor joins the podcast to discuss his why he made the decision earlier this year to retire in September, what he thinks about the average age of tennis players getting older in today's game, his thoughts on Canada's up-and-coming players Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime, his opinion on the new Davis Cup format, his thoughts on Novak Djokovic's resurgence this summer and more. The 46-year-old also talks about what's next for him after his tennis career.

