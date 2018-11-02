On the Beyond the Baseline Podcast, Sports Illustrated executive editor, Tennis Channel commentator and host Jon Wertheim takes fans between the lines with tennis commentary and exclusive interviews with the top players and newsmakers on the ATP and WTA tours.

Ahead of his appearance at the ATP Finals Next Gen in Milan, Fritz joins the podcast to talk about the year-end event; his thoughts on innovations such as on-court coaching, towel racks on the court, the shot clock and more; his expectations and goals for the 2019 season; his approach when it comes to coaches; his experience with Paul Annacone and what he's learned from him; his relationship with other players on tour, particularly the young Americans; his plans for the offseason and more.

