Podcast: Taylor Fritz Talks ATP Next Gen Finals, Mid-Match Coaching and More

On this week's episode, host Jon Wertheim talks with Taylor Fritz about the upcoming ATP Finals Next Gen in Milans, on-court coaching and more.

On the Beyond the Baseline Podcast, Sports Illustrated executive editor, Tennis Channel commentator and host Jon Wertheim takes fans between the lines with tennis commentary and exclusive interviews with the top players and newsmakers on the ATP and WTA tours.

On the latest edition of the Beyond the Baseline Podcast, host Jon Wertheim talks with Taylor Fritz.

Ahead of his appearance at the ATP Finals Next Gen in Milan, Fritz joins the podcast to talk about the year-end event; his thoughts on innovations such as on-court coaching, towel racks on the court, the shot clock and more; his expectations and goals for the 2019 season; his approach when it comes to coaches; his experience with Paul Annacone and what he's learned from him; his relationship with other players on tour, particularly the young Americans; his plans for the offseason and more.

Check back next week for another episode of Beyond the Baseline.

