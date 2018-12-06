Podcast: Mike Bryan on Reuniting with Twin Brother Bob After a Successful Season with Jack Sock

On this week's episode, host Jon Wertheim talks with Mike Bryan about his 2019 season, his twin brother Bob's injury and comeback and more.

By Jon Wertheim
December 06, 2018

On the Beyond the Baseline Podcast, Sports Illustrated executive editor, Tennis Channel commentator and host Jon Wertheim takes fans between the lines with tennis commentary and exclusive interviews with the top players and newsmakers on the ATP and WTA tours.

On the latest edition of the Beyond the Baseline Podcast, host Jon Wertheim talks with Mike Bryan.

Fully into the tennis offseason, Mike Bryan joins the podcast to talk about his successful six-month partnership with Jack Sock, which saw him win doubles titles at Indian Wells, Wimbledon, the U.S. Open and the ATP Finals, what he had to do to adjust to a new doubles partner, how he would feel if he were sidelined and watched his twin brother Bob succeed with a new partner and more. After a hip injury and subsequent surgery forced Bob to miss the majority of the 2018 season, Mike discusses his brother's rehab and recovery from injury, what he's expecting of his comeback and what it's been like to readjust and reunite with Bob after playing with Sock for several months. Bryan also gives some updates on his personal life and forecasts his 2019 season and beyond. 

