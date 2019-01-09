The main draw for the 2019 Australian Open are scheduled to take place on Thursday, Jan. 10 at 2 a.m. EST.

Both the men and women's draws will take place at Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne, Australia.

Roger Federer and Caroline Wozniacki enter the year's first Grand Slam as the reigning singles champions of the tournament.

Fans will be able to watch the draw via live stream on the Australian Open Facebook page. The draw is also streamable via the Tennis Channel and on the Australian Open website.

How to watch the Australian Open main draws

Date: Thursday, Jan. 10

Time: 2 a.m. EST

Live stream: Facebook, Tennis Channel, Australian Open website