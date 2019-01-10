The tennis season is just getting underway, but we may already have witnessed the best shot of the year.

During an Australian Open qualifying match between Dan Evans and Jorij Rodionov on Wednesday, Evans finessed an incredible recovery along the baseline.

With Rodionov servicing, Evans floated a weak return and was breaking towards the wrong direction along the baseline as Rodionov set up at the net to put the point away. But Evans managed to get his racket behind him for a miraculous shot.

Here's your shot of the year (📹 via @Eurosport_UK):pic.twitter.com/AcqtzD3NQz — SI Tennis (@SI_Tennis) January 10, 2019

Evans went on to win the match 6–4, 3–6, 7–5, to advance for the third round of qualifiers. He'll face Paolo Lorenzi for a spot in the Australian Open's main draw.