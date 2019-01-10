Watch: Dan Evans Hits Incredible Shot at Australian Open vs. Jurij Rodionov

Evans's incredible recovery may already be the best point-winner of the year.

By Kaelen Jones
January 10, 2019

The tennis season is just getting underway, but we may already have witnessed the best shot of the year.

During an Australian Open qualifying match between Dan Evans and Jorij Rodionov on Wednesday, Evans finessed an incredible recovery along the baseline.

With Rodionov servicing, Evans floated a weak return and was breaking towards the wrong direction along the baseline as Rodionov set up at the net to put the point away. But Evans managed to get his racket behind him for a miraculous shot.

Evans went on to win the match 6–4, 3–6, 7–5, to advance for the third round of qualifiers. He'll face Paolo Lorenzi for a spot in the Australian Open's main draw.

You May Like

More Tennis

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)