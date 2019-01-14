How to Watch Serena Williams at the Australian Open: Live stream, TV Channel, Match Schedule

Find out how you can catch Serena Williams in the first Grand Slam of the year.

By Khadrice Rollins
January 14, 2019

Serena Williams plays her first match in the 2019 Australian Open on Monday, Jan. 14.

The 23-time grand slam winner will look to capture her eighth Australian Open crown and tie Margaret Court with a record 24 grand slam titles.

Williams opens up this year's tournament against German Tatjana Maria, who is ranked No. 74 in singles. 

See how to watch Williams's opening match of the tournament below. 

How to Watch

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN2

Live Stream: WatchESPN or AO TV Live

More Tennis

