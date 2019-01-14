Serena Williams plays her first match in the 2019 Australian Open on Monday, Jan. 14.

The 23-time grand slam winner will look to capture her eighth Australian Open crown and tie Margaret Court with a record 24 grand slam titles.

Williams opens up this year's tournament against German Tatjana Maria, who is ranked No. 74 in singles.

See how to watch Williams's opening match of the tournament below.

How to Watch

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN2

Live Stream: WatchESPN or AO TV Live