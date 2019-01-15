Roger Federer continues his quest to defend his Australian Open title on Tuesday night when he faces Dan Evans. The match is expected to begin at 10 p.m. ET.

During the first round, Federer defeated Denis Istomin. Evans beat Tatsuma Ito.

Federer, seeded third in the tournament, has faced Evans just once in his career: at Wimbledon in 2016. Federer swept Evans, 6–4, 6–2, 6–2.

Here's how you can tune into the match

Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: You can stream the match on ESPN+ and the WatchESPN app. You can also watch via Australian Open's live stream.