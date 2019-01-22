How to Watch Serena Williams vs. Karolina Pliskova: Australian Open Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

How to watch Serena Williams face Karolina Pliskova in the 2019 Australian Open on Tuesday, Jan. 22.

By Kaelen Jones
January 22, 2019

Serena Williams will face Karolina Pliskova in the quarterfinal round of the 2019 Australian Open on Tuesday, Jan. 22. The match is scheduled to take place at 9 p.m. ET from Rod Laver Arena.

This marks the first time the two will meet since the 2018 U.S. Open, where they played in the quarterfinal round. It's the third time the two will square off in a Grand Slam event (2016 U.S. Open, '18 U.S. Open).

Williams enters the contest coming off a 6–1, 4–6, 6–4 victory over world No. 1 Simona Halep. Williams had yet to drop a set through three Australian Open matches prior to facing Halep.

Pliskova comes into the match following a convincing 6–3, 6–1 win over Gabrine Muguruza.

Tuesday's contest marks the fourth-ever between Williams and Pliskova. Williams leads the head-to-head all-time series, 2–1.

Here's how to watch Tuesday's match.

Time: 9 p.m. ET

T.V. channel: ESPN2

Live stream: You can stream the match on ESPN+ and the WatchESPN app.

 

You May Like

More Tennis

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message