Serena Williams will face Karolina Pliskova in the quarterfinal round of the 2019 Australian Open on Tuesday, Jan. 22. The match is scheduled to take place at 9 p.m. ET from Rod Laver Arena.

This marks the first time the two will meet since the 2018 U.S. Open, where they played in the quarterfinal round. It's the third time the two will square off in a Grand Slam event (2016 U.S. Open, '18 U.S. Open).

Williams enters the contest coming off a 6–1, 4–6, 6–4 victory over world No. 1 Simona Halep. Williams had yet to drop a set through three Australian Open matches prior to facing Halep.

Pliskova comes into the match following a convincing 6–3, 6–1 win over Gabrine Muguruza.

Tuesday's contest marks the fourth-ever between Williams and Pliskova. Williams leads the head-to-head all-time series, 2–1.

Here's how to watch Tuesday's match.

Time: 9 p.m. ET

T.V. channel: ESPN2

Live stream: You can stream the match on ESPN+ and the WatchESPN app.