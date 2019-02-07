On the Beyond the Baseline Podcast, Sports Illustrated executive editor, Tennis Channel commentator and host Jon Wertheim takes fans between the lines with tennis commentary and exclusive interviews with the top players and newsmakers on the ATP and WTA tours.

On the latest edition of the Beyond the Baseline Podcast, host Jon Wertheim talks with Pam Shriver.

• Never miss an episode of Beyond the Baseline. Click here to subscribe.

A few weeks after the Australian Open, Shriver joins the podcast to discuss the latest tennis news and an outside-the-box proposal for the USTA to augment its place in the sports world and bolster American tennis. After Gordon Smith announced his plans to step down as CEO and executive director of the USTA at the end of the year, Wertheim and Shriver believe that there is an opportunity to reassess and rethink the way the organization is operated. What started as a fun conversation turned into an idea that could actually be feasible and successful, and Shriver and Wertheim lay out the details of their plan, which involves the NBA's involvement in the organization and management of the USTA.

Listen below and subscribe to the podcast on iTunes or on Stitcher.​​​​

Check back next week for another episode of Beyond the Baseline.