Podcast: Pam Shriver's Outside-the-Box Proposal for the USTA

On this week's episode, host Jon Wertheim talks with Pam Shriver about the latest tennis news and an out-of-the-box proposal for the USTA to bolster American tennis.

By Jon Wertheim
February 07, 2019

On the Beyond the Baseline Podcast, Sports Illustrated executive editor, Tennis Channel commentator and host Jon Wertheim takes fans between the lines with tennis commentary and exclusive interviews with the top players and newsmakers on the ATP and WTA tours.

On the latest edition of the Beyond the Baseline Podcast, host Jon Wertheim talks with Pam Shriver.

A few weeks after the Australian Open, Shriver joins the podcast to discuss the latest tennis news and an outside-the-box proposal for the USTA to augment its place in the sports world and bolster American tennis. After Gordon Smith announced his plans to step down as CEO and executive director of the USTA at the end of the year, Wertheim and Shriver believe that there is an opportunity to reassess and rethink the way the organization is operated. What started as a fun conversation turned into an idea that could actually be feasible and successful, and Shriver and Wertheim lay out the details of their plan, which involves the NBA's involvement in the organization and management of the USTA.

